Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the financial part of football has taken a huge hit as several clubs were forced to let go of their staff while others asked their players to take a temporary pay cut. But despite that, some of the biggest stars on football aren’t short of a penny as their high wages are just otherworldly. High salaries for the best players in football, playing at the best clubs has become an expectancy in the game. Most Valuable Football Players in Transfer Market: Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling Lead the List; Cristiano Ronaldo Not in Top 50.

As per a recent list released by Forbes of highest-earning athletes in the world right now, there was no surprise that Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr topped the list. The list is from the period between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, so the full impact of the coronavirus isn’t felt. The figures include prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during that time. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire Footballer.

Sr. No Player Team Earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus $105 million 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona $104 million 3 Neymar Jr PSG $95.5 million 4 Mo Salah Liverpool $35.1 million 5 Kylian Mbappe PSG $33.8 million 6 Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe $29.6 million 7 Mesut Ozil Arsenal $28.7 million 8 Paul Pogba Manchester United $28.5 million 9 Oscar Shanghai SIPG $27.5 million 10 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona $26.7 million

Manchester United keeper David De Gea is 11th on the list while Alexis Sánchez who recently joined Inter Milan is 12th. Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale takes the 13th position who is followed by the Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos on 14th.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).