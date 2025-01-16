Dubai [UAE], January 16 (ANI): Andrew Russell, the ILT20 Development Tournament Director, discussed the significant developmental impact of the ILT20, aimed at nurturing young cricketing talent and raising the profile of the sport across the UAE.

From offering children the rare opportunity to play softball cricket at iconic stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to the growth of development programs, Russell highlighted the success and future potential of cricket in the region.

Among the various initiatives deployed by the ILT20 season 3 to create a comprehensive and engaging experience for all stakeholders is a daily pre-match activity that provides a rare opportunity for children to play softball cricket in the iconic cricket stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Speaking on the initiative, Andrew Russell - ILT20 Development Tournament Director said, "Last year, around 2,500 kids played cricket in the stadiums during Season 2, getting the chance to share the same grounds as some of the best players in the world. This year, we're building on that by continuing with the mini-games format. The difference now is that we have a long waiting list of kids eager to participate. Many of them now have their own favorite teams to support, which is fantastic to see, as it shows growing awareness of the tournament," according to a release from ILT20.

Following the introduction of the ILT20 in 2023, a series of developmental initiatives have come to fruition, such as the ILT20 Development Tournament and the ILT20 Schools Cup, while several franchises have undertaken measures of their own and partnered with various schools and academies.

Highlighting the value of these programs, Russell added, "Over the last two years, we've seen significant results from our development programs, with 60-70% of our current national team emerging from this pathway. These players have gained experience through school tournaments, development cups, and other relevant competitions, showcasing the program's success in fostering talent."

Russell further added that the ILT20 is changing the perception of cricket and related opportunities in the region, "This tournament offers a significant platform for shaping the mindset of young players. In the past, we've seen juniors leave our shores at 15 or 16, feeling that opportunities to play at the international level were limited. However, over the past few years, there's been a noticeable shift, with more players committing to domestic cricket and staying here. They now see a clear pathway and an opportunity to reach the big stage, which tournaments like this provide."

With regards to the growth of cricket in the region, Russell said, "The majority of players tend to come from Dubai, largely due to the available opportunities and the population distribution. However, there has been significant growth in Sharjah, and Ajman now boasts the highest number of turf grounds in the country. Abu Dhabi has also seen remarkable progress, with the number of strong academies there increasing from three or four to nine over the past three years. Cricket is clearly growing across the country," as quoted from a release by ILT20.

On the demographic in the UAE being ideal for cricket, he said, "A big benefit is the South Asian population, which already provides a huge base of cricketers. While cricket is more technical and requires a lot of groundwork in terms of matches and facilities, the love for the sport doesn't need to be manufactured here because it's already present. We get to build on a strong foundation, and I think this is very much due to the population demographics."

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9. (ANI)

