Punjab FC will face Mumbai City FC at home this evening with the team in dire need of a win here. The home side have no wins in the last five games, and this includes four defeats. They managed a draw with NorthEast United in the last game which was positive in a way as it helped them end a losing streak. For Mumbai City, two losses in their last three games have kind of dampened the mood in the squad but given the quality they possess, they must strike form soon. ISL 2024–25: Punjab FC Fight To End Two-Match Home Losing Streak As Mumbai City FC Eye Season Turnaround.

Punjab made a flying start to the league but inconsistencies crept into their game and they now find themselves in a precarious situation. They do not have to worry about any injuries or suspensions, which is a positive. Luka Majcen is their creative genius in the attacking third and his combination play with Asmir Suljic and Nihal Sudeesh will be key. Nikhil Prabhu should maintain the tempo of the clash from midfield.

Mumbai City continue to be without the presence of Akash Mishra and Ayush Chikkara with the duo out for the long term. Yoell van Nieff should be the sweeper in central midfield, breaking up opposition play. Bipin Singh, Nikos Karelis, and Lallianzuala Chhangte make up for a formidable attack.

When is Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab FC will be looking to bounce as they take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, January 16. Check out the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Punjab vs Mumbai City live streaming options below. Lalremsanga Fanai’s Late Penalty Helps Mohammedan SC Salvage Draw Against Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024–25.

How to Watch Punjab vs Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming online for free. It should be a cracking game of football with the visitors securing a narrow 1-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).