New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has announced that his former arch-rival Andy Murray will coach him from now on. The first tournament in which they will be seen together would be the Australian Open which will take place in January next year (2025).

Djokovic announced on social media on November 23 that Murray, who retired after the Paris 2024 Games where the Serbian finally won Olympic gold, would coach him ahead of January's Australian Open.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Get Player Bids of RCB, MI, KKR, CSK, RR, SRH, PBKS, GT, DC, LSG Team Squads, Purse Amount, List of Sold and Unsold Players in Indian Premier League Mega Auction in Jeddah.

The 37-year-old is the only remaining member of the 'Big Four' after Rafael Nadal retired this week and Roger Federer hung up his racket in 2022. He has 24 Grand Slam singles titles, but this year is the first since 2017 that he has failed to increase his tally.

After splitting with Goran Ivanisevic in March, Djokovic has turned to three-time Slam winner and double Olympic champion Murray in his bid for Slam title number 25. He defeated the Scotsman in four Australian Open finals out of his record total of 10 Melbourne triumphs.

Also Read | Most Runs for India in ICC World Test Championship: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Take a Look at Top Run-Scorers for India in WTC.

"We played each other since we were boys. Twenty-five years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game changers, risk takers, and history makers. I thought our story may be over. It turns out, it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board coach Andy Murray," Djokovic said in a statement by Olympics.com.

Further, Andy Murray expressed his feelings following the appointment.

"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open. I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals," said Murray in a statement.

The pair met each other 36 times in the professional ranks with Djokovic victorious on 25 occasions. One of Murray's 11 wins was in the 2013 Wimbledon final when he became the first British men's singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)