Mumbai, November 24: Rishabh Pant on Friday became the third Indian batter to hit 2,000 runs in ICC World Test Championship. On this occasion, let us look at India's top run-getters in tournament history.

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the team's highest run-getter in WTC since its inception in 2019. Rohit has scored 2,685 runs in 37 matches at an average of 44.01, with nine centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 212.

2. Virat Kohli

So far, Virat has scored 2,432 runs in 42 matches and 71 innings at an average of 36.29. He has scored four centuries and 11 fifties, with the best score of 254*.

3. Rishabh Pant

The swashbuckling left-hander is India's third-highest run-getter in WTC history. He has scored 2,034 runs at an average of 42.37 and a strike rate of 75.13. Four centuries and 12 fifties have come in 52 innings, with best score of 146.

4. Shubman Gill

In 29 matches in WTC, Gill has scored 1,800 runs at an average of 36.73, with five centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 128.

5. Cheteshwar Pujara

The veteran batter has played 35 WTC matches, scoring 1,769 runs at an average of 29.98. He has scored just a century and 15 fifties in 62 innings, with his best score being 102*.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder has evolved into a reliable batter over the years, which ha made his WTC stats really good. In 36 WTC matches, he has scored 1,750 runs at an average of 38.04, with three centuries and 11 fifties and best score of 175* after 53 innings.