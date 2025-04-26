Bengaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema fired a six-under 66 to win the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational, his fourth Pro title, at the Prestige Golfshire Club here on Saturday.

Cheema's (66-64-66) sublime final round effort helped him for a total 20-under 196 in the 54-hole event as he clinched his third win on the PGTI main tour by a two-stroke margin.

The victory saw the 35-year-old pocketed Rs 30 lakh for his effort that also propelled him to 10th place in the PGTI Order of Merit from 28th.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi (65-67-66) carded a last round of 66 to finish runner-up with a total of 18-under 198.

Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan (66-65-70) finished third at 15-under 201 following his third round of 70.

Yuvraj Sandhu finished tied fourth at 12-under 204 and as a result moved up from third to first position in the PGTI Order of Merit. PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj's season earnings now read Rs 54,67,300.

On Saturday, Aman Raj matched the course record of 63 which was set earlier in the week by Gaurav Pratap Singh and Saptak Talwar. Aman thus finished tied sixth at 11-under 205.

Pranavi Urs (71-65-72) had the best finish among the lady professionals as she ended the tournament in tied 18th place with a total of eight-under 208.

"Playing alongside amateurs while competing for the main prize is always challenging and I feel that I handled that well. I was also fortunate to have very cooperative amateurs in my group," said Cheema.

"Fortunately, playing in the afternoon session, I had a number to aim at as Khalin had set the mark at 18-under after the morning session. That helped me plan my round. I putted really well through the week and made some clutch putts today," added Cheema.

