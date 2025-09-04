New York [US], September 4 (ANI): Amanda Anisimova advanced into the final four of the US Open with a remarkable comeback against Iga Swiatek, winning 6-4, 6-3 in a one-hour and 36-minute encounter and overcoming her 6-0, 6-0 defeat in the Wimbledon final earlier this year.

Anisimova's victory sets up a semifinal clash against Naomi Osaka, who defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(3).

Anisimova's win marked the biggest upset to date this year, as she took down the No. 2 seed.

When the first set was tied at 4-4, Anisimova had scored 12 winners (and six unforced errors) to Swiatek's seven winners (and six unforced errors).

With Swiatek serving in the following game, the American's continued aggression gained her two set points. The second one was turned by Anisimova, who won the opening frame with a score of 6-4.

The next few games followed the same pattern. The average rally was just three shots long. Anisimova's stats continued to be cleaner. Swiatek found herself on her back foot. Serving at 3-4, Swiatek double-faulted to lose the game.

Swiatek dismissed the notion that her easy Wimbledon win was a factor in her losing their next match.

"It didn't really matter for me. I think everybody knows how Amanda can play. Yeah, she didn't play well in Wimbledon, but it's not like she's always going to make the same mistakes or feel the same," Swiatek said as quoted from the US Open website.

Swiatek pointed to Anisimova's superior return game and said, "She was winning, I guess, more points from her serve, and I struggled a bit to sometimes make the first serve in," said Swiatek. "I couldn't win today's match playing like that, serving like that." (ANI)

