London, Mar 27 (AP) Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Italian's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.

The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team's players of being “selfish” and also took aim at the club's ownership.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Sunday. "We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.” AP

