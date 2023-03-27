Bangladesh face Ireland for a three-match T20I series of which the first game starts on Monday, March 27. The first match of the series takes places at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss occurs at 1.00 pm. Coming to the match analysis for the first game, having completed a 2-0 series sweep, a rampant Bangladesh side looks to do another series whitewash. The Bangladeshi unit was in total command starting right from the first ODI, wherein they posted a mammoth 338, and ensured that the visitors are restricted to only 155 runs. The last ODI saw Ireland winning the toss and electing to bat as Bangladeshi bowlers ran riots through their batting order to contain them at 101 runs. Coming in to chase 102, the Bangladeshi batters raced to the finished line with ease as they chased down the target in just 13.2 overs. Spectator Body Shames Azam Khan During Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I, Video Goes Viral.

When Is BAN vs IRE 1st T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with Ireland in the 1st T20I of the series on Monday, March 27, 2023. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss occurs at 1.00 pm at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs IRE 1st T20I 2023?

Sadly, the BAN vs Ireland series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs IRE 1st T20I?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs IRE 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. Nevertheless, Rabbithole will offer live streaming of this match in Bangladesh.

