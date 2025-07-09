London, Jul 9 (PTI) Star pacer Jofra Archer is set to feature in his first Test since 2021 as England included him in their playing XI for the third match against India on a spicy surface at Lord's.

The five-match series is locked 1-1 at the moment and heading into the third Test, England are hoping to add some spark to their bowling attack with the long-awaited comeback of Archer, who had been laid low by multiple injuries in recent years.

Also Read | F1 2025: Red Bull Sack Formula One Team Principal Christian Horner.

Archer comes in place of Josh Tongue.

"England Men have made one change to their XI for the Rothesay Third Test against India at Lord's, starting on Thursday.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Slams Wiaan Mulder for Not Breaking Brian Lara's Record, Says 'You've Blown It Big Time, That Doesn't Happen Often' (Watch Video).

"Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer replaces Nottinghamshire's Josh Tongue. It will be Archer's first Test appearance since February 2021, also against India, in Ahmedabad," the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Archer has only played white-ball cricket for England since 2021 after elbow and back injuries.

The 30-year-old pacer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 31.04 since making his debut against Australia in 2019.

England won the series opener at Leeds before India staged a remarkable comeback to restore parity with a massive victory at Birmingham.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)