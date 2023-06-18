Medellin [Colombia], June 18 (ANI): India's compound archer Abhishek Verma clinched a gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Abhishek Verma defeated the 2019 world champion James Lutz of the USA 148-146 in a thrilling final.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Fined 25 Per Cent of Match Fee for Spraying Drying Agent On Bowling Hand During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2.

This is Abhishek Verma's third individual gold medal in the Archery World Cup, and his first after two years as he won the last gold medal in Paris, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier, Abhishek Verma, seeded eighth, defeated world No. 1 and top-seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands in a shoot-off after scores in the quarter-finals were equal 148-148. He then defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the semi-finals, 148-143, to go to the final against No. 2 seed James Lutz.

Also Read | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Become First-Ever Indian Pair to Win BWF Super 1000 Title, Achieve Feat With Victory in Indonesia Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final.

Abhishek Verma will now join Prathamesh Jawkar at September's finals in Mexico.

So far, India have won one gold and three bronze medals at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin.

The Indian men's compound team comprising of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and the Indian women's compound team comprising Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur won bronze medals on Wednesday.

The men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Shelke won a bronze medal on Thursday.

India's mixed recurve team of Bhajan Kaur and Tushar Shelke will battle for bronze medal against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

The Archery World Cup 2023 stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia will meet its conclusion on Monday with individual recurve archery men's and women's finals. No Indian recurve archer has made it past the quarter-final stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)