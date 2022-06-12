Antwerp [Belgium], June 12 (ANI): Argentina women's team won their first FIH Hockey Pro League title on Saturday after Belgium defeated India 2-1.

The way results fell means that Argentina have won this season's Pro League no matter what their result against India next week. India had to win all four of their final matches and Belgium put paid to that by beating the Eves by a tight 2-1 margin.

At Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium took an early lead in the third minute when Barbara Nelen picked up a ball passed into the circle by Louise Versavel and hit it first time past Savita in the India goal.

That lead was extended in the 35th minute though a piece of great finishing by Ambre Ballenghien. The ball was fired into the circle and Ballenghien was in a great position to touch it goalwards.

India knew they had to win or draw this game in order to prevent Argentina winning the FIH Pro League and, when Lalremsiami scored in the 48th minute, everything seemed possible.

The striker used great one-on-one skills to take the ball past Aisling D'Hooghe to reduce the deficit. India really put their foot on the accelerator and created a heap of opportunities, including a chance in which Rani, who celebrated her 250th international cap, came close to evening things up. Through the onslaught, the Belgium defence stood firm.

Player of the Match Charlotte Engelbert after the match said: "Our win was deserved. We have to fix some details, particularly at the end of the game. That is something we have to work on because it was the same against Spain. Now we are sixth in the world, so that is great."

The result leaves Belgium in sixth place in the FIH Pro League, with India in third place. (ANI)

