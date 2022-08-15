New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Arjun Rehani and Aashi Rawat produced superlative performances to claim the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the Delhi State Badminton Championship here.

While top seed Arjun beat sixth seed Vaibhav Jadhav 22-20 21-9, unseeded Aashi stunned third seed Likhita Shrivastava 21-15 21-7 in the summit clashes at the KD Jadhav Warm Up Hall of Indira Gandhi Stadium on Sunday.

Arv Nagpal finished third in men's singles after Shaurya Singh gave a walkover, while second seed Deepsikha Singh saw off top seed Stuti Agarwal 21-9 21-16 to sign off at the third spot in the tournament.

In men's doubles, Kaustabh Rawat and Swarnaraj Bora emerged as champions, while the women's doubles title was lifted by Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta.

It was a double delight for Kavya as she also won the mixed doubles title partnering Rohan Kapoor in the week-long tournament.

In junior and sub-junior categories, Abhinav Manglam secured the boys U-19 title, beating Kush Vats 21-17 21-19, while the third-place went to Sataksh Singh.

In women's U-19, Ishita Singh prevailed over Tiya Dabas 21-14 21-14 in the final to win the title, while Isobel Kuriyan grabbed the third-place, beating Stuti Agarwal 21-12 21-12.

The tournament also had competition in under-13, U-15 and U-17 in all singles and doubles events.

Post COVID-19, this was the fourth round of tournaments that the Delhi Capital Badminton Association (DCBA) has conducted, with the prize money steadily growing from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The event saw participation of over 1500 players.

"These championships provide the opportunity to players to understand the basics of badminton, get opportunity of competition, experience and also opportunity of victory," DBCA president Ameeta Sinh said in a release.

"This will eventually lead them to win laurels for The State & The Country in future. Champions cannot be produced in a day, it's a continuous process which can only be generated by providing them opportunity on a regular basis & at all levels."

