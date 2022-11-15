Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Jaipur Pink Panthers put up an exceptional performance to defeat U Mumba 32-22 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Arjun Deshwal emerged as the star for the Jaipur side yet again as he scored 13 points in the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an all out in the fifth minute and took a massive lead at 9-2.

Thereafter, Deshwal pulled off a super raid, catching out Mohit, Shivansh Thakur and Harendra Kumar as the Pink Panthers continued to have the momentum at 14-6 in the 11th minute.

Jaipur defenders Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS also joined the party as their side continued to forge ahead. The Mumbai side pulled off a super tackle just before half time, but the Panthers held the lead at 19-11.

U Mumba played with more determination in the second half. Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar picked up tackle points and reduced the gap between the two sides.

The Mumbai side tackled Rahul Chaudhari in the 32nd minute and got closer to Jaipur's score at 19-23. However, the Panthers tackled Ashish in the 35th minute and stayed in the lead at 25-20.

The Jaipur side rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out in the final minute of the match to take a massive lead at 31-20. Thereafter, the Panthers played their cards to perfection and eventually registered a comprehensive victory.

