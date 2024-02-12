Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) Arjun Deshwal put up a magnificent performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a Pro Kabaddi League semi-finals spot after a 67-30 victory over U.P. Yoddhas here on Monday.

Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Mahipal picked up a couple of raid points as the Yoddhas inched 3-2 ahead in the fourth minute.

Sumit tackled V Ajith Kumar and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat. However, Abhishek KS pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Gagana Gowda as the Jaipur side levelled the scores at 7-7 in the eighth minute.

Moments later, the Panthers tackled Mahipal and inched 9-8 ahead in the 10th minute.

Ankush tackled Gowda and Ajith effected a raid as the Panthers built a slender 13-10 lead in the 15th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a magnificent raid and reduced the Yoddhas to just one member on the mat.

The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a decent 18-11 lead. Deshwal continued to showcase brilliant form as the Jaipur side went into the break leading 23-11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half and extended their lead further to 27-12.

Ashu Singh picked up a tackle point and Gagana Gowda took out Ankush on a raid, but the Panthers still held a considerable lead at 28-15 in the 25th minute.

Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Arjun Deshwal picked up raid points as the Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT to completely dominate the game at 37-15.

The Jaipur side continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

