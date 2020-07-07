Leicester [UK], July 7 (ANI): Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is anticipating a tough competition against Arsenal, who have been "really well organized" under head coach Mikel Arteta.

"I think Mikel's done very, very well since he's gone in. He's gone into a club with a huge expectation, which he knows from being a player there. He's gone in for his first job into a huge task and I think how he's dealt with it so far has been outstanding," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"...You can see that style and it's not an easy style to implement at a club that wants to be challenging straight away as well, so he's shown courage to develop that... The team are really well organized. They look to play how Arsenal's supporters would want them to play because it's not just about winning there, you have to win in a certain style,' he added.

Leicester City hold the third spot in the Premier League table with 58 points, just one point ahead of Chelsea. Arsenal, on the other hand, are on the seventh position.

Also Read | Lautaro Martinez Transfer News: Barcelona Unwilling to Pay Striker's Release Clause but Remain Optimistic About Striking a Deal.

However, Arteta's men are high on confidence as they are on a four-match winning streak. Leicester City will take on Arsenal on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)