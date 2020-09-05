London, Sep 5 (AP) Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal last season and gradually became an integral part of Mikel Arteta's team, helping it win the FA Cup.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download With Match Fixtures and Timings in IST Goes Viral Ahead of Official Announcement, Here’s Fact Check on Fake UAE Time Table!.

"I love Dani's passion and commitment and he's a highly skilful player," Arteta said on Friday.

Also Read | Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Chelsea Sign Bayer Leverkusen Star on Five-Year Deal.

"We're all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off."

Arsenal starts the new Premier League season with a match away to Fulham on September 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)