London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon has slammed remarks that he came to bat at Lord's in an attempt to get hit on the head in order for Australia to get a concussion substitute as insensitive in light of Phil Hughes' death eight years ago.

Lyon sustained an injury in the 37th over on day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's of the England innings when Lyon was seen limping out with the physio shortly after completing a spell. Chasing a ball to the fence, Lyon seemed in immediate discomfort and was quickly taken off the field.

Nathan Lyon, hobbling and clearly in pain, walked out to a big ovation from the stands and England players. Alongside Mitchell Starc, he stood up to another barrage of short balls from the relentless English attack.

Commentating on Sky Sports, Kevin Pietersen questioned whether it might have been done for the possibility of getting Lyon subbed out of the game, which can only happen through concussion or Covid-19.

"Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner [Todd Murphy], based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

When asked if cricket should include substitutes for a range of injuries to avoid a team going down a player, Lyon brought up the death of Hughes, who was hit by a bouncer while playing for New South Wales in late 2014.

"Test cricket's been around a lot longer than I have and injuries are part of the game. I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head but I'm really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that's a really poor conversation being had, if I'm honest with you," Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Lethal opening spells by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins destroyed England's top order but Ben Stokes-Ben Duckett formed a resilient half-century stand to give the hosts some hope to chase a stiff target of 371 runs set by Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. At the end of the fourth day's play, England were 114/4, with Duckett (50*) and Stokes (29*) unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

