Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped Australia extend its lead to 271 in the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At the tea break, Australia's score read 149/4. For the hosts, Khawaja (35) and Green (26) are currently unbeaten at the crease

Also Read | Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Feels 33-Year Old Should Be 'Good To Go' in India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 in Cape Town.

Resuming the second session at 66/2, Australia was given a body blow in the very first over as Mark Wood had Marnus Labuschagne (29) caught by Ollie Pope. Usman Khawaja, the centurion from the first innings then joined Steve Smith in the middle.

Khawaja and Smith put on 18 runs for the fourth wicket, but this stand was broken by Jack Leach as he clean bowled Smith (23), reducing Australia to 86/4 in the 29th over with the hosts' lead being 208.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022: ‘Visa Controversy’ Will Make Novak Djokovic More Determined to Do Well, Says Nick Kyrgios.

Khawaja and Green then came together and the duo ensured that Australia did not lose more wickets before the tea interval.

Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 149/4 (Usman Khawaja 35*, Cameron Green 26*; Mark Wood 2-44); England 294. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)