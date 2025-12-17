Adelaide [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Usman Khawaja marked a remarkable Ashes return with a commanding fifty to power Australia to 194/5 at tea before missing on a well-deserved hundred in the third Test against England in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Australia lost three wickets in the second session. The visitors are slightly ahead after Khawaja's wicket, considering the pitch looks pretty flat. Australia ended the second session six runs short of 200, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey unbeaten on 48, along with Josh Inglis.

Jofra Archer sent Australia reeling, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Cameron Green (0) in quick succession, leaving Australia 94/4, immediately after lunch in the space of just three balls. Khawaja, who reached lunch unbeaten on 41, watched from the non-striker's end as the hosts fell to 94/4.

Labuschagne fell cheaply, chipping a half-hearted cross-bat shot to Brydon Carse at mid-wicket on the first ball of the second session. Carse then turned hero, making a spectacular diving catch at forward square leg to dismiss Green, whose clip off the pads flew to Carse's right.

Diving full length, Carse held on with both hands to send Green on his way for a second ball duck and hand Archer his third scalp of the day. After that, Alex Carey and Khawaja had no issues as the wicket played really flat. Runs came when England erred.

England skipper Ben Stokes brought Will Jacks on to change things up. He didn't start well, but a slogsweep saw Khawaja throw away a potential 100 on his return to the squad. Khawaja made a brilliant 82 runs off 126 balls, and Josh Inglis joined Carey at the crease.

Carey and Khawaja added 91 runs for the fifth wicket before Jacks removed the veteran left-handed batter.

Earlier in the match, Khawaja and Labuschagne's solid third-wicket partnership stabilised Australia's first innings after a chaotic Wednesday morning to be 94/2 at lunch on day 1 in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide against England.

The duo added 61 runs off 90 balls for the third wicket. Khawaja and Labuschagne settled in and began to look assured at the crease. After winning the toss, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat.

Australia has suffered a massive blow just before the third Ashes Test against England, with news that star batter Steve Smith will miss the match due to illness.

Smith had been battling illness in the lead-up to the Adelaide Oval contest and was ruled out on the morning of the match, with Khawaja named as his replacement.

Brief score: Australia 194/5 (Usman Khawaja 82, Alex Carey 48*; Jofra Archer 3/19). Vs England. (ANI)

