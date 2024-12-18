Mumbai, December 18: India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia here. Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket. Travis Head Injury Update: Michael Vaughan Confirms Star Australia Batter To Miss Fielding in India's Second Innings During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage. BGT 2024–25: Jasprit Bumrah Rewrites History After Eclipsing Legendary Kapil Dev on Day 5 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket. He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

