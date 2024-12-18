In a huge blow for the Australia national cricket team, star batter Travis Head didn't return to the field during the second innings of the India national cricket team in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. The development was confirmed by former cricketer Michael Vaughan, who was doing commentary during the rain break on Day 5 along with his panel members. In the video, we can see Travis Head limping while taking singles during Australia's second innings in the Brisbane Test on Day 5. However, there is no official update about Head's injury from the Australian management. Rain Delay | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: IND 8/0 in 2.1 Overs (Target 275 Runs).

Travis Head Suffers Injury During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024

Breaking news!!!! Travis head injury!! Groin related Don't want to keep this video here for long. Copy right strike. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0UwCt6d4oc — Coach lukas (@lukeR15sky) December 18, 2024

