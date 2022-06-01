By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok on Wednesday expressed his views on the Asia Cup 2022 after Indian men's hockey team was knocked out from the final and said that the 'Indian will have opportunity to get the final next year'.

Defending champions Indian Men's Hockey Team missed out on a chance to reach the Asia Cup 2022 Final after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Korea at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

The result saw Korea advance to the finals due to a superior goal difference and they will lock horns with Malaysia in the summit clash.

"I have to just came to Know that Korea and India match draw but Korea reach to the final it's good news for me but Indian hockey team is very very well I know that hockey is the national sport of India. Next time Indian will have opportunity/chance to get the final," Chang Jae-bok told ANI.

This was the 6th draw match that ended in a draw between India and South Korea. Earlier both the teams have played 5 draw matches. In 2017, both teams played a 1-1 draw. Overall, both have faced each other 27 times. Out of these, India has won 12 matches. Whereas the team has lost in those 10 matches.

India last played the final in 2017, when they defeated Malaysia 2-1 to win the title. Prior to that, India had made it to the finals of the tournament in the 2013, 2007, 2003, 1994, 1989, 1985 and 1982 seasons. Out of these, Team India won the titles in 2017, 2007 and 2003.

South Korea's Ambassador Chan Jae-bok on Wednesday inaugurated the 4th edition of Korea Fair in India (KFI) 2022 starting from June 1 to June 5 at the Mall in Saket.

Indian Team finished third in the group behind South Korea and Malaysia, who also had five points each but have a superior goal difference. South Korea will instead face Malaysia in the final, while India will take on Japan in the third-place clash on June 1.

Meanwhile, the Indian Men's Hockey Team claimed the Bronze Medal at the Asia Cup 2022 after picking a 1-0 win over Japan at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. (ANI)

