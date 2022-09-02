Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): A late blitz from Asitha Fernando and Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka secure a place in the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after they defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in a Group B tie on Thursday.

With the win over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka clinched a place in the Super Four.

Chasing 184, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start as their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gathered 40 runs in under 5 overs.

The blistering 45 runs partnership between the duo came to an end as Ebadot Hossain dismissed Nissanka after scoring 20 runs in 19 runs. Hossain struck again in the same over as he dismissed new batter Charith Asalanka for one run.

Danushka Gunathilaka then came to the crease and smashed two fours in the over of Mahedi Hasan. In the same over Mahedi Hasan dismissed Kusal Mendis, who scored 29 runs in the 17 deliveries.

Taskin Ahmed then gave another blow to Sri Lanka as he dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa after scoring just two runs.

After 10 overs Sri Lanka needed 104 runs in 60 balls. Kusal Mendis brought up his much-needed fifty in 32 balls in the 13th over. Mendis' 60-run knock came to an end as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed his providing his team with a big breakthrough.

Dasun Shanaka then tried to slam some big shot and smashed 45 runs in 33 balls before he was dismissed by Mahedi Hasan.

Chamika Karunaratne smashed four runs on the no-ball delivery by Hossain, but his inning was cut short as he was run out by Shakib.

Asitha Fernando then came to the crease and smashed a four in the last delivery of the 19th over. With needed three runs in four balls, Mahedi Hasan delivered a no-ball with Asitha Fernando taking two runs and chasing down a tricky target to enter into the Super Fours.

Earlier, for Bangladesh Afif Hossain smash 39 while Mahmudullah played a much-needed knock of 27 runs to help their team post a challenging total. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne bagged two wickets each while Maheesh Theekshana scalped 1 wicket.

Opted to bowl first, debutant Asitha Fernando provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman. The batter departed after scoring five runs, and the team's total read at 29/1 after 4.0 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan then came to the crease.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz shifted gears and slammed Asitha Fernando for a six and back-to-back two fours. The blistering duo of Hasan Miraz and Shakib took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in under 6 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga gave Bangladesh another blow as he sent hard-hitting player Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing after scoring 38 runs in 26 deliveries.

Mushfiqur Rahim then came on the crease but could not stand long as he was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne, scoring just four runs.

Easing some pressure from his team, Shakib hammered Chamika Karunaratne for 10 runs, the over was decorated with two back-to-back fours. With a four in the over Shakib crossed 6,000 runs in international cricket.

Bangladesh team ended 10 over with an 85/3 score. Shakib's blistering form came to an end as Maheesh Theekshana delivered a stunning ball to bowled the Bangladesh skipper out.

Shakib went back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 22 balls.

Mahmudullah then came to the crease to join hands with Afif Hossain to ease some pressure from the team. Hossain smashed a blistering six to take his team's total beyond 100-runs in the 13th over.

Mahmudullah then joined hands with Hossain in smashing Sri Lankan bowlers all around the ground. He hammered Hasaranga for 14 runs in the 15th over.

Both batters were in red-hot form as they slammed Sri Lanka bowlers while gathering much-needed runs for their team. Hossain's hitting was cut short by Dilshan Madushanka, who sent him packing after scoring 39 runs in 22 balls.

Mahmudullah also fell prey to Hasaranga's spin after scoring 27 runs in 22 balls. Mosaddek Hossain slammed a stunning back-to-back two fours on the delivery of Asitha Fernando to help his team post a total of 183/7 on board.

Brief score: Bangladesh 183/7 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38, Afif Hossain 39; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-44) vs Sri Lanka 184/8 (Kusal Mendis 60, Dasun Shanaka 45; Ebadot Hossain 3-51) (ANI)

