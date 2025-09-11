Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 11 (ANI): Exceptional performers from Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rishad Hossain restricted the Hong Kong Cricket Team to a total of 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs in the third match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Bangladesh need 144 runs in their 20 overs in order to win the match.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl first. After losing the toss, Hong Kong batters Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath came out in the middle to open the innings.

The Hong Kong side didn't have the start that they wanted as they lost the wicket of Anshuman (4) when the team score was just seven runs. He was dismissed by right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed in the second over of the innings.

Following the opener's dismissal, right-hand batter Babar Hayat (14) came out to bat. At the score of 30 in the fifth over, Hayat was sent back to the pavillion on the bowling of right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

After Hayat's wicket, right-hand batter Nizakat Khan came in the middle to bat. The Hong Kong Cricket Team touched the 50-run mark on the second ball of the ninth over as Zeeshan Ali slammed a six on the bowling of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

At the score of 71, Hong Kong lost their third wicket as Zeeshan Ali (30) was sent back to the dressing room on the bowling of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. After the fall of the third wicket, captain Yasmin Murtaza came to bat for his side.

The Hong Kong side completed the 100-run mark on the penultimate ball of the 15th over as Murtaza smashed a six on the bowling of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

At the score of 117 in the 18th over, Murtaza was dismissed through a run-out, which was done by Rishad Hossain (fielder) and Mustafizur Rehman (bowler).

In the 19th over at a score of 134, Rishad Hossain dismissed two Hong Kong batters on the last two balls of the over; first it was Nizakat Khan (42), and then it was Kinchit Shah (0).

On the second ball of the 20th over, Taskin Ahmed dismissed Aizaz Khan (5). In the last over, a total of nine runs were scored, which took the Hong Kong side to a total of 143/7 in their 20 overs.

For Bangladesh, two wickets each were scalped by Taskin Ahmed (2/38), Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/21), and Rishad Hossain (2/31) in their respective bowling spells of four overs.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 143/7 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 42, Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/21) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

