Sulaymaniyah (Iraq), May 9 (PTI) Continuing their dominance in a depleted field, Indian junior archers confirmed six more medals, including two gold, in the individual sections of the Asia Cup Stage 2 here on Monday.

Having sealed six medals in team events on Sunday, the Indians did an encore in the individual sections riding on a superlative show by the compound archers.

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi Leads Charge as India Blank Canada 5-0, Confirm Quarter-Finals Berth.

Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Jawkar Samadhan, who bagged the top-three seeds, lived up to the qualification rankings to keep India in the hunt for a rare clean sweep in the compound men's individual section.

Top seed Fuge edged out Sergey Khristich of Kazakhstan in a thrilling shoot-off 143-143 (10*-10), by landing his arrow closer to the centre to make the final.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Scripts Unwanted Ligue 1 Record As PSG Concede Twice To Play Out 2-2 Draw Against Troyes.

Fuge will face teammate Yadav in the final. Yadav also took the tiebreaker route to the final, pipping his teammate Samadhan 146-146 (10-9).

India's hope for a clean sweep will rest on Samadhan who will face Sergey in the bronze play-off.

In the compound women's individual section, top seed Parneet Kaur defeated Biswas Suma of Bangladesh 146-137 while Sakshi Chaudhary overcame Shamoli Ray of Bangladesh 143-140 to make it an all-Indian final.

In the recurve men's individual section, India assured at least a silver after sixth seed Mrinal Chauhan defeated his higher-ranked teammate Parth Salunkhe 7-3 in the semi-final.

Chauhan will take on fourth seed Ruman Shana of Bangladesh in the final.

India will also have a shot at a bronze medal with former national champion Salunkhe up against topseed Amirkhan Sadikov of Uzbekistan in the third place play-off.

Bhajan Kaur pipped Bangladesh's Beauty Ray 6-5 (8*-8) in the shoot-off to advance into the final in the recurve women's individual section.

Bhajan will face Diya Siddique of Bangladesh in the gold medal bout.

India have sent a junior side for the meet that is depleted by the absence of Asian heavyweights China, Chinese Taipei and China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)