Dubai [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field first against the UAE in their Group B Asia Cup contest against Hong Kong in Dubai on Monday.

Sri Lanka has got to a winning start in the Asia Cup, with Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamil Mishara shining in their six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Hong Kong has been poor so far, enduring a 94-run loss to Afghanistan and following it with a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh. While Hong Kong essentially are out of Super Fours contention, Sri Lanka could solidify their spot for the next stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka skipper Asalanka said during the toss, "Just looks decent (the pitch). We want to chase. One change. Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Matheesha Pathirana. Really happy with the performance (against Bangladesh). Almost perfect game for us. Just want to keep going. We cannot underestimate any team, especially in the shorter formats. We need to do the basics right."

Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza also said that the team did well against Bangladesh, putting in 143 on the board and having Bangladesh two down for 47 before skipper Litton Das took his side to a win.

"We talk about winning but it is important to have a good work ethic. Our coach says we need to take care of the work ethic, results will take care of themselves. We have a few things to work on," said the captain.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal. (ANI)

