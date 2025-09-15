Pakistan have reportedly threatened to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) if Andy Pycroft is not removed from the panel of match referees in the tournament. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 witnessed the handshake controversy with both captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, avoiding a handshake at the toss. And later, the Indian players avoided shaking hands with their Pakistan counterparts after the match was over. Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson later called it 'disappointing' that the Indian players did not shake hands with their Pakistan cricketers. Viral Video Shows Indian Dressing Room Door Being Closed As Pakistan Players Gather on Ground for Handshake After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Encounter.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) had earlier lodged a complaint with the ICC, citing Andy Pycroft violating ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws regarding the Spirit of the Game and sought the Zimbabwean's removal from the panel of match referees. This was announced by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on social media and according to a report in Cricbuzz, Pakistan have threatened that they would boycott their upcoming Group A match against the UAE. Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The PCB stated that Andy Pycroft, one of the most experienced match referees on ICC's Elite panel, informed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha about there being no handshakes between him and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss. Pakistan are slated to play against the UAE in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17, in what would be their final Group A match. IND vs PAK 'Handshake Row': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Demands Immediate Removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft From Asia Cup 2025 After India Players Avoid Handshake With Pakistan Cricketers.

Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the president of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), in a social media post criticised the Indian team for their 'lack of sportsmanship'. In a post on X, he wrote, "Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace." Earlier, the Pakistan team management stated that they did not send Salman Ali Agha to the post-match presentation ceremony as a sign of protest against the Indian players not shaking hands. A report also claimed that it was Gautam Gambhir's idea not to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

