Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Team India's Super Four opener against Pakistan is live in Dubai. This is the second clash in the ongoing Asia Cup between the two nations, with India winning the first game by seven wickets. With so much having happened off the field following the 'handshake row' that took place after the match, this match has the makings of an intense battle.

India would be aiming to reassert their dominance against Pakistan, and their opponents will be aiming to spring a few surprises.

For Team India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be coming back to the side in place of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who featured in the Oman clash.

Speaking during the toss, skipper Suryakumar said, "We will bowl first. It looks like a nice track, and yesterday there was dew. Since the first round, we were thinking we were playing a knockout tournament; nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit."

For Pakistan, Khushdil Shah and Hasan Nawaz will not be playing.

Speaking during the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said, "We would have bowled first as well. It is a new game, new challenge. The mood is very normal. Pitch looks to be on the slower side. Want to start well with both bat and ball. Two changes. Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are not playing," he said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)

