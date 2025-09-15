Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the toss and opted to bowl against the UAE in the seventh game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

UAE faced India in their last match and were bundled out for 57 runs while batting first. Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 22 off 17 balls, while Muhammad Waseem added 19 off 22. India's bowlers dominated, and they chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, losing only one wicket, which fell to Junaid Siddique.

Also Read | Eric Abidal Death Fact Check: Here’s the Truth Around Rumours of Ex-France and Barcelona Defender's Death.

Oman took on Pakistan in their last game. Pakistan posted 160/7 in their previous match against Oman, with Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem taking three wickets each for the Oman side. However, Oman struggled in response, scoring just 67 runs and falling short by 93 runs.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

Also Read | Espanyol vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique.

Full Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan.

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)