Sepang [Malaysia], May 12 (ANI): Almost seven weeks since the first round in Thailand, the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) has now reached Malaysia for its second round of the season.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to raise the stakes higher at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia this weekend.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Fastest Half-Century of IPL History to Seal Thumping 9-Wicket Victory For RR Against Timid KKR in IPL 2023 Clash.

After making a strong start in the first opening round of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of Asia's toughest road racing championship, the solo Indian two-wheeler racing team enters the upcoming round with a total of 9 points.

Commenting on the upcoming round, P Rajagopi, Operating Officer - Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "The first round of 2023 ARRC witnessed our feisty riders Kavin and Mohsin delivering powerful performances on the international soil. Both our young guns scored points for the team. For round 2, the team is motivated and our riders are in full shape. Sepang circuit brings with it new challenges for Mohsin as he would be racing here for the first time. However, Kavin is already familiar with the track and his experience will help him in scoring more points. With their strategy in place, the team has its sight to have both riders as high up the standings as possible. Our riders have trained hard during these off weeks, so we continue with the same motivation to get the best results."

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer’s Late Resurgence Takes Struggling KKR to 149/8 Against RR in IPL 2023 Clash.

Kavin's strong performance at the Buriram International Circuit in round 1 is a testament to his talent. The Chennai racing prodigy scored 1 point in his first race after which his impressive riding skills during the second race resulted in an 11th-place finish. The 17-year-old rider enters round 2 with a total of six points and is currently placed at 13th on the scoreboard.

Backing Kavin up as his teammate is the promising rookie rider Mohsin P. The young lad from Mallapuram is in 17th position with 3 points in his debut season at ARRC. Based on the learning so far, the 20-year-old rider will seek to climb up the scoreboard at the Sepang International racetrack.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, "I am very excited to be back at the Sepang International Circuit. I have worked hard on my weak points and personally, I feel strong and motivated to race in the second round of ARRC this weekend. As always, my aim is to give the best I can, so I am able to improve my performance in each outing and score more points for my nation and my team."

Looking forward to the second round, Mohsin Paramban said, "I am happy to be in Malaysia to race for the second round on the MotoGP track. It will be a new adventure for me. With guidance from my mentor and skilled technicians, I have worked hard on my weak points. I am optimistic to claim as many points as possible for this weekend." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)