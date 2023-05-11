Kolkata, May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History, Surpasses Dwayne Bravo on Most Wickets in Indian Premier League List.

Skipper Nitish Rana (22) too got out after getting a start.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 149/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer ; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25).

