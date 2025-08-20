New Delhi [India] August 20 (ANI): Girish Gupta's gold in the 10m air pistol men youth event, in which he led 1-2, which ensured India ended competition day one of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on a profitable note on Monday, as per a release from NRAI.

The 17-year-old shot 241.3 in the final, finishing ahead of compatriot Dev Pratap. The 14-year-old shot 238.6 for silver. India thus earned two gold and three silver medals on day one after Kapil Bainsla had won the junior men's air pistol gold, and both the senior and junior men's teams had won silver medals each.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, through a telephonic conversation, congratulated Kapil Bainsla on winning the gold medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship.

The Indian pair of Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary and Aditya Malra also added medal tally for India at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship 2025 as they won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event on Monday.

Competing at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza in Kazakhstan, the Indian trio tallied 1735-52x to finish behind the People's Republic of China's Hu Kai, Changjie You and Yifan Zhang, who took the gold with 1744-51x, as per Olympics.com.

The Islamic Republic of Iran bagged the bronze medal with 1733-62x.In the individual competition, Anmol Jain was the lone Indian shooter to make the cut for the final round after finishing ninth with 580-17x.

India's Amit Sharma (588-24x) topped the qualifying rounds, while Varun Tomar (584-24x) was fourth, but both were shooting for Ranking Points Only (RPO). Aditya Malra was 13th in qualifying with 579-20x, while Saurabh Chaudhary, an Olympian and Asian Games gold medal winner, was 21st with 576-15x, in the final.

Anmol finished sixth with a score of 155.1. Hu Kai won gold, with the Republic of Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Iran's Amir Joharikhou completing the podium. The Indian senior shooting squad for the Asian competition comprises 35 members competing for medals in 15 events. (ANI)

