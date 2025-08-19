Real Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they take on Osasuna in their opening match of the season. Real Madrid had a rather forgettable end to the 2025-26 season. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal, finished second in the race for La Liga, finished runner-up in Copa del Rey and got knocked out of the semifinal in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They were also defeated four times by arch-rivals across competitions and on several occasions they were hammerings. The Los Blancos bosses want a change in their fortunes and hence they have brought Xabi Alonso on board as coach. Real Madrid Hosts Franco Mastantuono's Presentation Ceremony at Valdebebas; Argentina Youngster Starts His Los Blancos Journey On 18th Birthday (Watch Video).

Alonso is aiming at a new start for Real Madrid. He is trying to bring in a footballing identity to the side and the signings of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras have indicated that change of identity. But a key piece of his system remains star striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe's defensive actions from the front and the goal contributions can make a difference for Real Madrid. If he fires, most of the things would be going in favour of Alonso. Fans eager to know whether Kylian Mbappe will play in the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26, will get the entire information here. Fan Invades Pitch To Click Selfie With Kylian Mbappe During WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Club Friendly 2025 in Austria, Frenchman Obliges (Watch Videos).

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-6 Match?

Real Madrid have shared visuals of Kylian Mbappe actively training with the side a day before the match. He is considered fit and fine and will definitely feature in the playing XI of Real Madrid against Osasuna. Mbappe played in Real Madrid's only pre-season game and scored a brace there. He looks sharp and ready to fire and Alonso will have his hopes rested on Mbappe's shoulder.

