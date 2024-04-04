Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): As the IT city gears up to welcome thousands of runners from various walks of life who are set to come together to celebrate the joy of running at the World 10K Bengaluru on April 28, one participant is particularly brimming with excitement.

Ninety-six-year-old NS Dattatreya, an avid distance runner has time and again proven that you are only as old as you feel. The nonagenarian who started his distance running journey in January 2019 has till date run dozens of marathons and walkathons across borders.

Also Read | IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

"After I ran my first marathon, I knew this was something I wanted to continue doing. It started with just wanting to keep fit and soon it turned into a lifestyle," he said.

"There's no point in having a lot of money if you aren't able to enjoy it," the nonagarian said emphasizing the need to pay attention to health and lifestyle.

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC Stumbles With 4-2 Defeat to East Bengal FC After Securing Playoff Spot.

Putting this in perspective, Dattatreya elaborated, "The first thing a friend asks you when they meet you is about your health and not the money you have."

Detailing his daily routine he said, "I'm up by about 5:30 am every day. I do my stretches and warm-ups. I then ride the cycle for about an hour or so. In the evenings I usually spend quite a bit of time on the treadmill we recently bought. My son Murali joins me during this time after getting home from his work."

In an age where the virtual world is slowly taking over, Dattatreya believes it is important to indulge in some form of physical activity so as to not become a burden on one's family. He said,

"I used to play football when I was much younger. Now I run. I have always ensured that I maintained a healthy lifestyle. I believe there are two things that parents can give their children- quality education and preventing themselves from becoming a burden on their family by taking care of their health through physical exercise of some form or the other."

Dattatreya believes that the World 10k Bengaluru, the no.1 distance-running event in Bengaluru. "It brings a lot of people together. Thousands of people participate and it helps send out the message of 'health is wealth', which is something I strongly advocate for. I have been a part of this event for the past few years and it has been an absolute pleasure," he said.

"It is well organized and brings a lot of joy to the people of this wonderful city as well as those joining in from around the world."

Come April 28, Dattatreya will take the start-line at 5 am to set a new milestone by becoming the first 96-year-old to complete the World 10K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)