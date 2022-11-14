Turin [Italy], November 14 (ANI): Russia's Andrey Rublev overcome a series of missed opportunities and his own frustration to clinch a win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals on Monday.

In a thriller, Rublev recovered from a bad first set to earn a 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) victory.

Also Read | England Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team ENG Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

The 25-year old was extremely heavy-hitting against the fourth seed in his first Red Group match, hitting 25 winners across second and third sets. He was able to put heavy damage on Medvedev's defence in fast indoor conditions. His groundstrokes were precise. Rublev outdid Medvedev in an exciting 37-shot rally to seal win on his fifth match point during the third set tie break.

"I was thinking about the US Open, because when we played in the quarter-finals in 2020, I think I was 5/1 in a tie-break, also something like 6/2, but I was leading something similar in a tie-break," Rublev was quoted as saying by ATP. "But when I lost that set, I could not play anymore, and I was thinking it cannot happen the same [again], I have to change something. I have to keep playing, because if I win one set, even if I lose in three sets, it is still good, because here you have a group. So you have to fight for every point, every game, and I was able to win."

Also Read | Costa Rica Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team CRC Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

"The final tie-break, the rallies that we had there were crazy. The last rally, we had I do not know, 30 shots. I was cramping a bit already, but I was thinking 'One more, one more. You have to keep playing. For sure he felt the same, so just keep playing if you have the chance, just go for it'. In the end I was able to win."

Delighted with his efforts, Rublev dropped to the floor after a thrilling two-hour 31-minute win. With this win, Rublev's head-to-head record against Medvedev has improved to 2-4.

Rublev will be also facing Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic in the Red Group.

The sixth seed aims to regain his top form in Turin after second-round exits in Vienna and Paris. He had lifted tour-level trophies in Marseille, Dubai, Belgrade and Gijon earlier this year.

Medvedev has been great in ATP Finals in recent years, having won the title in 2020 and reaching the final last year. But he struggled to find consistency against Rublev, who forced him to make errors.

Earlier, Taylor Fritz on Sunday produced a famous upset as he defeated Rafael Nadal in the ATP Finals in Turin.

Fritz completed a dream debut at the season finale while smashing Nadal's bid to win the lone big title that has eluded him in his legendary career with a 7-6(3), 6-1 victory.

ATP Finals are taking place in Turin, Italy from November 13 to 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)