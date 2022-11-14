Costa Rica have named their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA world Cup in Qatar. Costa Rica surprised everyone when they made it to the quarter finals of the 2014 World Cup qualifying from the Group of Death. The Los Ticos couldn’t make any notable impact in the 2018 edition as they were eliminated from the group stage. This time around they will be guided by Luis Fernando Suarez, who will be coaching at a World Cup for the third time, having led Ecuador to the last 16 in 2006 before exiting in the first round with Honduras in 2014. Costa Rica are drawn into a tough Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan. So, before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Costa Rica’s squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Costa Rica had to take a long route to Qatar after finishing fourth in Concacaf qualifiers with the same number of points as USA, but a worse goal difference. In the intercontinental playoff, they beat New Zealand 1-0 and secured their spot. Luis Fernando Suarez’s team knows their limitations and will try to overcome them with a grittiness that took them to the quarterfinals at Brazil 2014.

Costa Rica Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23. 2022 Costa Rica vs Spain November 27, 2022 Costa Rica vs Japan December 1, 2022 Costa Rica vs Germany

Costa Rica Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Keylor Navas Joel Campbell Anthony Conteras

Costa Rica Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Club Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

