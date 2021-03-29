Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Mar 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal (76-72) missed the cut even as two Major winners Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell were in contention to win the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championships.

While Willet, a Masters Champion, was Tied-3rd with rounds of 70-70-67, McDowell was T-7 with 70-69-70.

Daniel Chopra (76-77) also missed the halfway cut.

Rafael Campos holed out for birdie from off the green for birdie and a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen at the windy course.

Campos, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican player whose family also spends time in the Dominican, shot 69 to match Dahmen at 10-under 206.

Apart from Willett (67), Gligic (68) was a stroke back. Emiliano Grillo (65) and Thomas Pieters (69) were 8-under, and defending champion Hudson Swafford (68) was 7-under with 2019 winner McDowell (70) and Charley Hoffman (68) among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)