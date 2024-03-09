Christchurch [New Zealand], March 9 (ANI): A seven-wicket haul by Matt Henry and half-centuries from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put New Zealand slightly ahead of Australia at the end of day two of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday.

NZ ended the day at 134/2, with Latham (65*) and Rachin Ravindra (11*) unbeaten.

Australia started the second day at 124/4, with Marnus Labuschagne (45*) and Nathan Lyon (1*) unbeaten.

Lyon and Labuschagne managed to put on a fifty-run partnership, but Lyon soon perished for 20 after being caught by Daryl Mitchell. Australia was 158/5. Marnus though, made a return to form with a decent half-century in 90 balls, and 10 fours.

Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (14) did not trouble the scorers much as Marsh was trapped leg-before wicket by Henry while Carey handed an easy catch to Tom Latham on a delivery by Glenn Phillips. Australia was 189/7.

Australia crossed the 200-run mark in 53.1 overs.

Marnus fell short of a return-to-form century, with Phillips pulling off an outstanding catch on Tim Southee's delivery for 90 in 147 balls, with 12 fours. Australia was 221/8.

Mitchell Starc (28) and skipper Pat Cummins (23) struck around and hit some boundaries, before Henry put an end to Australia's innings at 256 runs.

Henry took 7/67 in his 23 overs, while Ben Sears, Glenn Phillips and Southee got a wicket each.

Tasked with cutting down Australia's lead of 94 runs, openers Tom Latham and Will Young came to the crease. Starc got the wicket of Young for just 1. NZ was 6/1.

Latham and Kane Williamson, the latter playing his 100th Test, joined forces and took NZ beyond the 100-run mark in 35 overs.

Latham reached his fifty in 110 balls, with seven fours while Williamson struck six fours to reach his fifty in 105 balls.

Cummins cleaned up Williamson for 51 in 107 balls, ending the 105-run stand. NZ was 111/2. Latham and Rachin ended the innings without any further loss of wicket.

Brief Scores: NZ: 162 and 134/2 (Tom Latham 65*, Kane Williamson 51, Pat Cummins 1/21) vs Australia: 256 (Marnus Labuschagne 90, Mitchell Starc 28, Matt Henry 7/67). (ANI)

