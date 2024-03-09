Following their loss in the only Test match, Afghanistan showcased a brilliant comeback by winning the first ODI match against Ireland. The Afghani team put up a batting fest in the first ODI and were able to win the match by 35 runs. Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz proved to be the star of the show for his team and smashed a brilliant century. Despite Harry Tector's ton and Lorcan Tucker's 85-run knock the Irish team wasn't able to chase down the target of 311 runs. No Irish batsman other than Tucker and Tector, were able to stay at the crease for long and got dismissed cheaply. Afghanistan Batter Noor Ali Zadran Retires from International Cricket.

Afghanistan would now be aiming to win the second ODI match and gain an unassailable lead in the series. Ireland on the other hand, would want to make a comeback and level the series. Read below to get the AFG vs IRE live streaming and telecast details.

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The second ODI match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match starts at 05:00 PM IST on March 7, 2024. 'Neele Neele Ambar Par' Rashid Khan Slays Indian Ethnic Look At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pic).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2024 Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2024 in India. For AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI live streaming details, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2024 Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series. Fans in India will be able to watch the AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass, which is worth Rs 89.

