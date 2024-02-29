Melbourne [Australia], February 29 (ANI): Australia's white-ball stars Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson, Josh Inglis and Matthew Short have been named by their respective states for Sheffield Shield.

Tasmanian veteran Wade will start the batting for the first time in Marsh Sheffield Shield cricket, while Victoria will welcome back ace hitter Matt Short for a thrilling top-of-the-table showdown.

Johnson and Inglis will also play their first Shield matches of the season for South and Western Australia, respectively, although Aaron Hardie is out due to calf issues.

Wade played two games for Tasmania earlier this season, scoring 105 in a record chase of 432 against Queensland, but has since then he been unavailable owing to T20I commitments in Australia.

Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell won't play for Victoria this week. Maxwell has played just two first-class matches since 2019, both of which came last year after recovering from a fractured leg. He hasn't played red-ball cricket since one-off outing for Warwickshire in July.

Inglis will make his first Shield appearance of the season for WA against Queensland at the WACA after missing the previous seven due to international white-ball obligations. However, Hardie has been ruled out due to a calf injury sustained in his most recent encounter against Tasmania.

There was optimism that he might be able to play just as a batter, but he was not cleared to participate after being ruled out of the T20I tour of New Zealand and the Marsh Cup final. (ANI)

