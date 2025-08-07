Melbourne [Australia], August 7 (ANI): The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday announced 14-player men's squads for the Australia A tour to India next month. Australia A plays two four-day matches in Lucknow and three one-day games in Kanpur.

The squads were chosen with a balance of developing sub-continent experience and exposure across the longer term, while allowing for preparation for the domestic summer.

Also Read | Sophie Cunningham Gets Hit by Sex Toy During WNBA Games: Why Are People Throwing Dildos at the Game? Third Incident in a Row, Here's What You Should Know About the Sick Trend.

Chair of men's Selectors George Bailey said, as quoted by a press release from Cricket Australia, "The sub-continent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball. We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future sub-continent tours."

Xavier Bartlett, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Josh Philippe and Corey Rocchiccioli will play in the four-day matches in Lucknow and return for the first Sheffield Shield round.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch ZIM vs NZ Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"For many of these players we remain interested in the development of their short form cricket as well, but balancing out priorities meant we wanted them back and available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season. This provides opportunities for Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland and Callum Vidler who will play the one-day matches in Kanpur," Bailey added.

Australia A tour of India:

September 16-19: First four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

September 23-26: Second four-day match, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

September 30: First one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

October 3: Second one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

October 5: Third one-day match, Green Park, Kanpur

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)