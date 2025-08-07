Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the New Zealand National Cricket Team in the 2nd and final Test of the two-match series in Bulawayo. New Zealand have a 1-0 series lead, having won the ZIM vs NZ 1st Test by a comfortable margin of nine wickets and now will have their sights firmly set on securing a whitewash, which would be a big boost in terms of the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) points table. Mitchell Santner will continue to lead New Zealand, with Tom Latham not yet having recovered from his shoulder injury. Read below to check the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 viewing options. ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe, in contrast, would be eager to bounce back against the Black Caps. The African nation earlier included Brendan Taylor in the squad for the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test and the former captain is set to make his return to international cricket after a long gap of three-and-a-half years. Fans would be eagerly looking forward to watching him in action. Craig Ervine would expect his team to show some more fight against New Zealand and look to ensure that the ZIM vs NZ 2025 Test series finishes in a 2-2 draw. Brendan Taylor Returns to International Cricket After Three-and-a-Half-Year Ban As Zimbabwe Add Wicketkeeper-Batsman to Squad for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 Details

Match ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 Date August 7 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode for Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team 2nd Test is set to be played on Thursday, August 7. The Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, will host the ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 and Day 1 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, no one has the broadcasting rights for the ZIM vs NZ in India. Therefore, fans will not be able to find ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 viewing options on the TV channels for live telecast. For the ZIM vs NZ 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 Match?

Although no broadcaster in India holds digital rights of the ZIM vs NZ 2025, fans can get viewing options for live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2025 in India. Fans can watch ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription pass worth INR 25. New Zealand are expected to have an upper hand in the contest, eventually sealing a 2-0 win.

