St George's (Grenada), Jul 3 (AP) Australia won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second test on Thursday.

Australia, 1-0 up in the three-test series, named its team earlier and Steve Smith returns in place of Josh Inglis. Smith missed the first test in Barbados after his finger injury in the World Test Championship final at Lord's last month.

The West Indies also made one change; dropping frontline spinner Jomel Warrican for a fourth seamer, Anderson Phillip, who will play his first test since 2022.

The West Indies lost in three days in Barbados but the National Stadium pitch is expected to be a little kinder for batters. But nobody was certain because St. George's hasn't hosted any cricket in a year.

Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite will play his 100th test.

His successor, Roston Chase, said he was happy with the toss decision, as he wanted to bowl.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (captain), ustin Greaves, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (AP) AM

