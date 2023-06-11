London, Jun 11 (PTI) India's poor show at the ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash here on Sunday.

This was India's second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live TV Telecast of Roland Garros Men's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

Chasing an improbable target of 444, India started the day at 164 for 3 but soon lost batting mainstay Virat Kohli (49), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (43) to be bowled out for 234 in 63.3 overs.

Scott Boland (3/46) was the best bowler on view as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was formality.

Also Read | IND 234 All Out in 63.3 Overs (Target 444) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Australia are World Test Champions!.

Nathan Lyon (4/41), however, had the best figures as he mopped up the tail in a jiffy.

Brief Score: Australia 469 and 270/8 decl.

India 296 and 234 all out in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Ajinkya Rahane 43; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)