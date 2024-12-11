Perth [Australia], December 11 (ANI): The Australia women's team completed a 3-0 whitewash against the Indian women's team in the ODI series. Annabel Sutherland's all-round performance, which earned her the "Player of the Match" title, was key to Australia's dominant win in Perth on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, India chose to field. However, Australia got off to a solid start with an opening stand of 58 runs between Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll. The partnership was broken when Arundhati Reddy who bowled Voll for 26.

India then seized the momentum as Litchfield departed for 25, leaving Australia at 60/2. Reddy continued her impressive spell by taking her third wicket, dismissing Ellyse Perry for just 4 runs. When Beth Mooney fell for 10, also to Reddy, Australia found themselves in trouble at 78/4.

Sutherland then anchored the innings, forming a crucial 92-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner, who made a well-crafted 50 off 64 balls. Following Gardner's departure, Sutherland found support from captain Tahlia McGrath. Together, they put on 122 runs, with McGrath scoring a composed fifty. Sutherland's exceptional innings of 110 off 95 balls, featuring nine boundaries and four sixes, propelled Australia to a formidable total of 298/6 in their 50 overs. Reddy was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 4/26 from her 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma chipped in with one wicket.

Chasing 299 for victory, India suffered an early blow when Richa Ghosh was bowled by Megan Schutt for 2. However, Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol steadied the innings with a 118-run partnership. Deol, after a patient 39 off 64 balls, fell to Alana King.

India then struggled to build on the solid foundation. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed by Sutherland for 12 off 22 balls. Mandhana reached her ninth Women's ODI century with a brilliant 105 off 109 balls but her dismissal triggered a collapse. From a promising 189/3, India slumped to 189/6, with Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues falling in quick succession.

Minnu Mani, playing in her second international ODI, managed 8 before being dismissed by Gardner, who then ran through the lower order. Saima Thakor and Arundhati Reddy were both dismissed cheaply, with Titas Sadhu being the last wicket to fall for 3 runs. India were eventually bowled out for 215, falling short by 83 runs.

Gardner's bowling performance (5/30 in ten overs) was instrumental in dismantling the Indian batting lineup. Alana King and Megan Schutt also contributed with two wickets each, while Sutherland added one more to her tally.

With this comprehensive victory, Australia sealed the series 3-0 demonstrating their dominance and depth in both batting and bowling departments. (ANI)

