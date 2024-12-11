Lachie Burtt, famously known as the 'beer snake man,' has opened up on the infamous incident that happened during the India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 has seen many heated exchanges between both countries players so far. One such moment was involved when Lachie Burtt (the beer snake man) disrupted the sight screen during the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne In Anger After Australian Batter Pulls Out Late From Batting Stance During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

For those unaware, Burtt ran with a beer snake, basically a pile of beer cups stacked up together that looked like a snake-like figure near the sight screen on day 1 of the IND vs AUS pink-ball Test in Adelaide. As Lachie appeared in front of the sight screen, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, who was on strike, pulled away at the last moment. India speedster Mohammed Siraj, who was on his run-up, got angry and threw the ball towards Labuschagne.

'Beer Snake Man' Reveals Everything About Infamous Incident

Following the infamous incident, Lachie Burtt finally opened up and said he just wanted to get away from the guard and didn't think much about his act. The beer snake man also revealed that he apologised to Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne. "In my head at that time, I just wanted to get away from the guard, so I saw the space and hopped over the tiny white rope. I didn't really have time to stop and think what I was doing right now and what the effects were going to be because of it," Burtt told 9News.

“I did feel a bit silly, it wasn't the right thing ... sorry Marnus. It's probably not the right thing to do, but no one got hurt. I didn't jump the fence or anything. It was one ball, and Marnus (Labuschagne) got a four after that, so no worries,” he added. BGT 2024–25: Gabba Curator David Sandurski Predicts ‘Fresher’ Pitch for Brisbane Test.

Burtt revealed that it took 250 empty cups for him to make the famous 'beer snake' which cost him a staggering $2,750 (INR 2.33 lakh). After the incident, Burtt was escorted from the Adelaide Oval ground. Australia won the second Test by 10 wickets against India. The third Test between these two will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting from December 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).