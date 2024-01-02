Sydney (Australia), January 2 (ANI): In order to bid farewell to their star batter, David Warner, Australia will look to finish the series on a high with a clean sweep to the Test series against Pakistan played at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting Wednesday.

So far in the Test matches, the left-hand batter has scored a total of 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58 in 111 Test matches, including 26 centuries with the highest score of unbeaten 335 runs which came against Pakistan in 2019.

In the ongoing series, Warner scored 208 runs in the two matches at an average of 52 and he is also the second-highest scorer in the series as he is just behind his counterpart, Mitchell Marsh who has scored 290 runs at an average of 96.67 in the two matches.

Ahead of the final test the southpaw took to social media and informed everyone that he had lost his "baggy green" cap and urged everyone that whosoever has taken his cap should return him as soon as possible.

"Hi all, this is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," Warner wrote on Instagram.

Australia have won both the Test matches played against Pakistan in the series so far at Perth and Melbourne. On one side where the hosts will try to whitewash Pakistan on the other hand the visitors will try to register their first win on Australian soil in the last 27 years which was played at the same venue. The hosts have announced the squad for the third match of the series which is as follows:

Australia Playing 11 for 3rd Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

