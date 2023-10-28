Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): With David Warner and Travis Head's carnage in the 27th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, the Aussies smashed the second highest sixes in a 50-over game.

The Aussies slammed 20 sixes in the game against New Zealand. England's 25 sixes against Afghanistan in 2019 continue to be at the top. West Indies are in the third spot for hitting 19 maximums against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Australia smashed 19 sixes against Pakistan in Bengaluru in this World Cup. In 2006, against New Zealand, the Aussies hit 16 sixes.

These 20 sixes hit by Australia in their innings are the highest they have hit in a single ODI innings, with their previous best being 19 against India in 2013.

Australia now are second place for hitting the most sixes in an inning at the World Cup.

Two Aussie players - David Warner and Glenn Maxwell - hold the fourth and fifth place respectively in the most sixes hit by a player in this World Cup. Warner has so far smashed 36 sixes in the tournament. Maxwell has hit 33 maximums in the World Cup. Former Caribbean player Chris Gayle holds the first place with 49 sixes.

New Zealand needed 389 runs to win the match and fell short by just five runs in the high-scoring game (ANI).

