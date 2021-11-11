Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) Australia won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing XI for the knockout game.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

